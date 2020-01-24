24th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   S Sudan: the 2nd most corrupt nation on earth – report

S Sudan: the 2nd most corrupt nation on earth – report

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

Transparency International has once again ranked South Sudan as the world’s second most corrupt country.

South Sudan falls just one point below Somalia.

According to the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index released yesterday, the level of corruption in the country is perpetuated by lack of “political accountability to facilitate anti-corruption mechanisms.”

It noted that years of civil wars have also contributed to high-level corruption in some cases, involving members of the first family.

The publication confirms previous reports by The Sentry, a US-based watchdog, which revealed that political and military incentives favor extreme violence and grand corruption over peace and good governance in South Sudan.

But the government has often dismissed such reports, saying they are unsubstantiated and meant to blackmail the country.

Transparency International’s annual index publications assess the perceived levels of public sector corruption in 180 countries.

In the latest report, the world’s most corrupt country is Somalia sitting at number 180 followed by South Sudan at 179, while Denmark and New Zealand are the least corrupt countries.

According to Transparency International, the country’s poor rule of law in the Sub Saharan Africa has created room for everything from “petty bribery to high-level political corruption”.

Popular Stories
Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears 1

Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

29 killed in Abyei attack 2

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

MPs to end logbook menace this week 3

MPs to end logbook menace this week

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 4

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse 5

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse

Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Published 8 hours ago

MoH sets up measures to prevent coronavirus

Published 8 hours ago

S Sudan: the 2nd most corrupt nation on earth – report

Published 8 hours ago

Peace monitor decries inadequate supplies to training centres

Published 11 hours ago

UoJ: School of Medicine students deny vandalizing facilities

Published 14 hours ago

Juba to probe Abyei massacre

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.