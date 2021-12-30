Presidency urged to initiate dialogue between SPLM/A-IO factions

Authorities in Upper Nile appealed to the Presidency to prioritize discussions related to Magenis clashes, saying the ongoing military confrontations will jeopardize the revitalized peace agreement.



This is according to state minister of cabinet affairs in Upper Nile, David Nyang who also hails from South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA.

Minister Nyang says the recent SPLM/A-IO factional clashes in Magenis that left about 50 soldiers dead, is a big threat to the 2018 peace accord.

In an interview with Eye Radio yesterday, Nyang stressed that the country can’t afford to go back to civil war.

He appealed to the presidency to urgently prioritize initiating dialogue that aims at solving the ongoing SPLA-IO factional clashes in Upper Nile State.

“This group that has the concern, those that defected, they need to be engaged and their concerns should be discussed so that an amicable solution is reached. South Sudan can’t afford to go back to war,” Nyang said.

“Its collective responsibility of the Revitalized government of national unity, especially the presidency, to approach and discuss the conflict. What is important is we should all embrace and direct our efforts into a peaceful resolution of peace.”

Last week, at least 43 fighters and four Sudanese herders were killed during renewed clashes between the rival forces of SPLA-IO in Magenis of Upper Nile State.

