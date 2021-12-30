30th December 2021
VP Hussein Abdelbagi recovers from Covid-19

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 38 seconds ago

Hussein Abdelbagi, Vice President for Service Cluster and the chairman of the National Task Force for Covid-19 - courtesy

The Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi announced he has recovered from Covid-19 infection after retesting negative for the virus.

Last week on Tuesday, Vice President Abdelbagi revealed he was confirmed with the Coronavirus and decided to self-quarantine.

He also directed his support staff to isolate themselves for 14 days.

According to the Service Cluster Vice President, he did a couple of retests on Monday and Wednesday.

Both results turned negative.

“I have been under self-quarantine until I tested two days ago and the result was negative. I have retested for the second time and the result has consistently turned negative,” Vice President Abdelbagi said.

“I am happy to announce to the general public that I have recovered from Covid-19 infections.”

Vice President Abdelbagi was speaking on the State-run SSBC yesterday.

Yesterday, the national Ministry of Health confirmed 110 new cases of the virus with one person reportedly in severe condition.

The latest infections bring the cumulative number of active cases to 2,228.

Vice President Abdelbagi called on members of the public to adhere to the guidelines on the prevention of Covid-19 as the country is in the third wave of the pandemic.

