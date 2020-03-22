President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident in Juba

The presidential convoy was this morning involved in a car accident when the president was heading to St. Theresa Cathedral from Tombura road, where he attended the installation of the new Archbishop of Juba, the press secretary in the office of the president has said.

Ateny Wek Ateny who spoke to Eye Radio after the accident stated that a Toyota Vanguard car coming in from the opposite direction hit the presidential convoy on Tombura road at Aba-Hilifu junction this morning.

“The advance of security decided to block him by putting the car off the road on the other side and he came and hit the car,” Ateny said.

The presidential spokesperson told Eye Radio today that three unnamed soldiers sustained minor injuries.

“Three soldiers were injured but these are slight injuries.”

Ateny claimed that the accident occurred because the driver of a Toyota car disobeyed directives from the presidential guard.

“The driver who was refusing to take the security advice to step down and surrendered to the security was speeding and hit the car that was standing. It was in the Aba-Hilifu area where the accident took place.”

He revealed that the police are questioning the driver of the Toyota establish the motive.

“He [driver] is being questioned now by the police to determine the motive of why he has to drive against the advice.”