President’s Office Summons Boma and Kapoeta Governors

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

A cattleman herds his animals

The office of the president has summoned the governors of Boma and Kapoeta after communal clashes left nearly 20 people dead recently.

The decision was made during a Security Council meeting at the state house yesterday.

Last week, 17 people reportedly died as a result of a cattle-raiding incident in Boma State.

Ten others were also wounded, and a number of women and children abducted when two communities in Buma Mountain clashed.

According to the State Minister for Local Government, Abraham Natabo, among the dead, 15 have been identified as the attackers.

The minister also called on the national government to disarm the youth and investigate the incident.

As a result, the office of the president has summoned David Yau Yau and his Kapoeta counterpart, Luis Lobong to explain why the violent incidents occurred on their watch.

