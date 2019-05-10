10th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Journalists calling for free press

Journalists calling for free press

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 5 hours ago

Participants at the Press Freedom Day 2019 in Juba, South Sudan

South Sudan journalists are calling for free press in the country.

Reports show that conditions for the media in South Sudan have remained repressive amid the ongoing conflict.

According to Reporters Without Borders, at least 10 journalists have been killed in the country since 2011.

In addition, South Sudan is ranked 144th out of 180 countries on the 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

And the government of South Sudan has closed down some dailies and blocked news websites and blogs.

Yesterday, the media fraternity gathered in Juba to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day.

Though the day is annually marked on May 3, it had to be pushed to yesterday in honor of the late veteran journalist Alfred Taban.

Speaking to Eye Radio at the venue, some journalists said the government should create an environment suitable for journalist to operate.

Meanwhil, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Information has told journalists that media environment will improve with time.

Justin Alier De Mayen says journalists may face difficulties doing their job because of misconception of journalism.

Alier made the remarks during the World Press Freedom Day that was celebrated yesterday in Juba.

 

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Shilluk

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir willing to peacefully handover power 1

Kiir willing to peacefully handover power

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba 2

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Formation of new government pushed to November 3

Formation of new government pushed to November

Published Saturday, May 4, 2019

UNMISS calls for regular meetings between Kiir & Riek 4

UNMISS calls for regular meetings between Kiir & Riek

Published Monday, May 6, 2019

“Leave the hotels,” civil society tells leaders 5

“Leave the hotels,” civil society tells leaders

Published Sunday, May 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peter Biar’s family denied access despite court order -Lawyer

Published 4 hours ago

Buay’s defense lawyer castigates military tribunal for lack of seriousness

Published 4 hours ago

Parties to peace agreement urged to listen to civil society-EU diplomat

Published 4 hours ago

Journalists calling for free press

Published 5 hours ago

President’s Office Summons Boma and Kapoeta Governors

Published 6 hours ago

Yirol plane crash caused by bad weather & negligence -Report

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.