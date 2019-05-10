Journalists calling for free press

South Sudan journalists are calling for free press in the country.

Reports show that conditions for the media in South Sudan have remained repressive amid the ongoing conflict.

According to Reporters Without Borders, at least 10 journalists have been killed in the country since 2011.

In addition, South Sudan is ranked 144th out of 180 countries on the 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

And the government of South Sudan has closed down some dailies and blocked news websites and blogs.

Yesterday, the media fraternity gathered in Juba to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day.

Though the day is annually marked on May 3, it had to be pushed to yesterday in honor of the late veteran journalist Alfred Taban.

Speaking to Eye Radio at the venue, some journalists said the government should create an environment suitable for journalist to operate.

Meanwhil, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Information has told journalists that media environment will improve with time.

Justin Alier De Mayen says journalists may face difficulties doing their job because of misconception of journalism.

Alier made the remarks during the World Press Freedom Day that was celebrated yesterday in Juba.