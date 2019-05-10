10th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Parties to peace agreement urged to listen to civil society-EU diplomat

Parties to peace agreement urged to listen to civil society-EU diplomat

Author: Rosemary Wilfred | Published: 4 hours ago

Ambassador Sinead Walsh pose for the camera with a South Sudanese doctor, Majak Kun when she visited Bentiu Hospital in October, 2018. PHOTO: @SWalshEU

An EU diplomat has called on the parties to the agreement to listen to the voices of the civil society and other stakeholders in the peace agreement.

Ambassador Shinead Walsh said that the parties should grant the civil society and stakeholders more civic space to express themselves freely.

She made the remarks on the occasion held in Juba yesterday to mark the Europe Day which is celebrated every year on May 9.

She commended the pre-transitional mechanisms for the progresses made since the signing of the new peace deal and urged them to value freedom of expression as a cornerstone of a democratic society.

Ambassador Walsh says the EU believes more space is required for civil society, women, faith-based organizations, youth and human rights groups, not only to discuss the peace process but all aspects of South Sudanese society.

She added that the EU shall continue to promote regionalism and multi-lateralism in South Sudan which she says is one of the core values of the European Union.

The diplomat urged the parties to continue communicating among themselves at a high-level to find solutions to outstanding issues and to continue working collaboratively with other institutions.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Shilluk

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir willing to peacefully handover power 1

Kiir willing to peacefully handover power

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba 2

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Formation of new government pushed to November 3

Formation of new government pushed to November

Published Saturday, May 4, 2019

UNMISS calls for regular meetings between Kiir & Riek 4

UNMISS calls for regular meetings between Kiir & Riek

Published Monday, May 6, 2019

“Leave the hotels,” civil society tells leaders 5

“Leave the hotels,” civil society tells leaders

Published Sunday, May 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peter Biar’s family denied access despite court order -Lawyer

Published 4 hours ago

Buay’s defense lawyer castigates military tribunal for lack of seriousness

Published 4 hours ago

Parties to peace agreement urged to listen to civil society-EU diplomat

Published 4 hours ago

Journalists calling for free press

Published 5 hours ago

President’s Office Summons Boma and Kapoeta Governors

Published 6 hours ago

Yirol plane crash caused by bad weather & negligence -Report

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.