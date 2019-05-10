Parties to peace agreement urged to listen to civil society-EU diplomat

An EU diplomat has called on the parties to the agreement to listen to the voices of the civil society and other stakeholders in the peace agreement.

Ambassador Shinead Walsh said that the parties should grant the civil society and stakeholders more civic space to express themselves freely.

She made the remarks on the occasion held in Juba yesterday to mark the Europe Day which is celebrated every year on May 9.

She commended the pre-transitional mechanisms for the progresses made since the signing of the new peace deal and urged them to value freedom of expression as a cornerstone of a democratic society.

Ambassador Walsh says the EU believes more space is required for civil society, women, faith-based organizations, youth and human rights groups, not only to discuss the peace process but all aspects of South Sudanese society.

She added that the EU shall continue to promote regionalism and multi-lateralism in South Sudan which she says is one of the core values of the European Union.

The diplomat urged the parties to continue communicating among themselves at a high-level to find solutions to outstanding issues and to continue working collaboratively with other institutions.