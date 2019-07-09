9th July 2019
Priesident Kiir pardons 15 prisoners without Biar & Kerubino

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir addressing the nation in Juba, May 2019

President Salva Kiir has pardoned and ordered the release of 15 prisoners on the occasion of the 8th independence anniversary today.

Businessman Kerubino Wol Agok and a political activist Peter Biar Ajak were not part of those pardoned by the president.

The inmates released were detained in Juba, Wau, and Yambio among other towns.

President Kiir announced the release of the detainees during his address to the nation at the Presidential Palace J1 this morning.

“Because of this occasion of celebrating 8th independence anniversary, I have pardoned and released 15 inmates and their name will be read out by comrade Makuei,” said President Kiir.

The minister of information and government spokesperson, Michael Makuei who read out the names of those pardoned by the president says the prisoners were released from various prisons in the country.

“In Juba central prison, you have Delta Justine Kenyi, Jackson Anip David, John Bosco Losimi, and Silah James Kumunan,” said the minister of information.

“In Wau Central Prison, you have Santino Chol Yai, Ayian Deng Athem, Marko Dut David, Yel Yel Mawein, Daniel Yol and David Dut Pualino.”

In Yambio Central Prison, there is only one person and that is James Anyiri John. In Twic State, you have Ayian Abiel, Ring Magok, Ayian Agok Magieth Deng and Ring Mabior Yom,” said Makuei.

Mr. Makuei asked the prison authorities to act on the presidential order.

“We say congratulation to them. Prison authorities should take necessary action for the release of these people.”

Priesident Kiir pardons 15 prisoners without Biar & Kerubino

9th July 2019

