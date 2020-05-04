4th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News   |   Private clinics warned against COVID-19 testing

Private clinics warned against COVID-19 testing

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

A medical practitioner in South Sudan. PHOTO: Alex McBride/AFP

The Ministry of Health has warned all private health facilities against conducting testing and accommodating coronavirus patients.

This comes after the government revealed that some private clinics mainly in the capital Juba are offering coronavirus services without authorization.

South Sudan currently has 46 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

There are concerns that potential cases are resorting to private clinics in the communities, rather than government-designated centers.

“We just want to make it clear to the public that only the National Public Health Laboratory at the Ministry of Health has the capability and personnel trained to test COVID-19,” said Dr. Bior Kuer Bior, consultant on HIV/AIDS at the health ministry.

He urged all private clinics and institutions to adhere to the country’s guidelines.

“No private clinic, no private institution has been authorized to perform the COVID-19 test and if anybody in the market or a private clinic or other private institutions such as the universities are planning to test for COVID-19, you must stop.”

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Last week, residents of Juba called on the Ministry of Health to isolate those who have tested positive of the virus.

The Director of Public Health Laboratory, Abe Gordon Abias called on medical practitioners to coordinate their work with the government.

“We urge the private sector to come through the Ministry of Health and the Food and Drug Control Authority to seek some ethical clearance,” he added.

Coronavirus infections can be reduced through regular hand washing with water and soap, or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

WHO urges you to stay at home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba 1

28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God” 2

Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God”

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Pibor officials dispel planned attack claims 3

Pibor officials dispel planned attack claims

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules 4

‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules

Published Monday, April 27, 2020

“Our brothers” in uniform raped 19 women in Yei River recently 5

“Our brothers” in uniform raped 19 women in Yei River recently

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published 6 mins ago

UN investigating alleged raping of women in Yei River

Published 1 hour ago

Raiders kill 10 people, including a student, teenagers in Twic

Published 2 hours ago

Public institutions, NGOs told to grant reporters access to information

Published 2 hours ago

S Sudan coronavirus cases stand at 49

Published 5 hours ago

S.Sudan: Media self-censorship, harassment, arrest and exile

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

S.Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Read more...
Share