Private clinics warned against COVID-19 testing

The Ministry of Health has warned all private health facilities against conducting testing and accommodating coronavirus patients.

This comes after the government revealed that some private clinics mainly in the capital Juba are offering coronavirus services without authorization.

South Sudan currently has 46 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

There are concerns that potential cases are resorting to private clinics in the communities, rather than government-designated centers.

“We just want to make it clear to the public that only the National Public Health Laboratory at the Ministry of Health has the capability and personnel trained to test COVID-19,” said Dr. Bior Kuer Bior, consultant on HIV/AIDS at the health ministry.

He urged all private clinics and institutions to adhere to the country’s guidelines.

“No private clinic, no private institution has been authorized to perform the COVID-19 test and if anybody in the market or a private clinic or other private institutions such as the universities are planning to test for COVID-19, you must stop.”

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Last week, residents of Juba called on the Ministry of Health to isolate those who have tested positive of the virus.

The Director of Public Health Laboratory, Abe Gordon Abias called on medical practitioners to coordinate their work with the government.

“We urge the private sector to come through the Ministry of Health and the Food and Drug Control Authority to seek some ethical clearance,” he added.

Coronavirus infections can be reduced through regular hand washing with water and soap, or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

WHO urges you to stay at home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance.