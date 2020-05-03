Media told to be ‘fearless’ despite barriers

The Chairperson of the Union of Journalists has called on media practitioners in South Sudan to stay vigilant despite the threats and challenges imposed on their work.

Oliver Modi Philip made these remarks on the World Press Freedom Day.

The day is being marked online under the theme: “Journalism without Fear or Favor.”

According to Reporters Without Borders, the media situation in South Sudan remains risky.

It notes that with at least ten journalists killed since 2014, the years of fighting have weakened the media after being severally forced by the government not to cover issues linked to the conflict.

The organization also states that harassment, close surveillance and intimidation, arbitrary detention, torture or execution-style murder is the price that journalists in South Sudan pay for not censoring themselves.

It further says security agents often go directly to printing presses to censor content.

Reporters Without Border further revealed some journalists have preferred “to flee South Sudan or just close publications to escape the harassment.”

However, Oliver Modi urged journalists to press on with reporting on important developments without fear or favour.

“The Union of Journalists calls on active journalists, editors, managers, opinion writers to be brave, courageous, fearless and favor nobody as they continue to educate and entertain the public with information,” Mr. Modi stressed.

He also advises media practitioners to remain cautious while on duty due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference.

It is commemorated yearly on the 3rd May to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, defend the media from attacks, and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

Oliver Modi appeals to “every citizen and institution to effectively promote media independence and plurality.”

He further urged media houses and platforms to exercise diligence and professionalism in journalism, while calling for access to information for a better and progressive society.