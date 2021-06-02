2nd June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Public warned of land fraudsters along Yei road

Public warned of land fraudsters along Yei road

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

The Commissioner of Juba County has warned the public against purchasing land along the Juba-Yei road – especially in Amadi locality.

Amadi is located northwest of the capital Juba, near Yei checkpoint.

According to Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani, unauthorized individuals have been allocating land to unsuspecting buyers in the area.

“It is an illegal procedure and it is prohibited. As I am talking to you, we are making a policy on how to arrest the situation,” Wani told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

People are said to be buying land tokens for between 5,000 to 25,000 South Sudanese Pounds.

But Wani says these allotments are illegal and being done without the approval of the County or State authority.

He stated that the Amadi area has been demarcated and issued to people in 2015.

“So I advised the general public against going there for land because it is not legal,” Wani added.

Wani also revealed that the county authorities apprehended some people two weeks ago. They are charged with illegally allotting the land in Amadi area to buyers.

In February 2021, 45 suspected land grabbers were arrested for illegally demarcating land in Central Equatoria State.

Local chiefs from Rajaf Payam also petitioned the governor to stop the illegal acquisition of land in their areas.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence 1

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Published Sunday, May 30, 2021

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them 2

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 7 hours ago

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status 3

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published Thursday, May 27, 2021

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers 4

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published 20 hours ago

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence 5

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence

Published Saturday, May 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public warned of land fraudsters along Yei road

Published 1 min ago

S Sudan remains food insecure despite increased local production

Published 16 mins ago

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published 20 hours ago

50 huts were reportedly torched in recent Warrap clashes

Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Researcher expresses concern over illegal charcoal trade

Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.