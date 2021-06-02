SSPDF soldiers ‘highly unlikely’ behind killing of Lainya worshippers

It is “highly unlikely” that SSPDF soldiers killed worshipers last weekend in Lainya County of Central Equatorial State, the army spokesperson has claimed.

The remarks come after a cleric accused the army of killing four people, including a parish priest and a child on Sunday, May 31, 2021.

According to Archbishop Paul Yugusuk, some soldiers abducted Pastor Cosmas Kwaje Matteo, along with three church members while leading a Sunday Service at Gumbri. The four were later found dead.

The deceased include 10-year-old Simon Taban, who was an altar boy; Moses Wani, the area chief; and Loki Zibadayo, an elder at the Gumbri.

Archbishop Yugusuk called on the leadership of the SSPDF to promptly investigate and prosecute the killers

In response, the SSPDF spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai says the matter has been brought to the attention of the military headquarters.

He says the army will launch an investigation to ascertain the matter, but said “It is highly unlikely that our forces were responsible for those killing.”

“However, the leadership noted with great concern the accusation labeled against our forces and promised that an investigation will be carried out so that we clear our name,” Maj.-Gen. Ruai added.

