2nd June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   SSPDF soldiers ‘highly unlikely’ behind killing of Lainya worshippers

SSPDF soldiers ‘highly unlikely’ behind killing of Lainya worshippers

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

Lainya town center | Credit | Courtesy

It is “highly unlikely” that SSPDF soldiers killed worshipers last weekend in Lainya County of Central Equatorial State, the army spokesperson has claimed.

The remarks come after a cleric accused the army of killing four people, including a parish priest and a child on Sunday, May 31, 2021.

According to Archbishop Paul Yugusuk, some soldiers abducted Pastor Cosmas Kwaje Matteo, along with three church members while leading a Sunday Service at Gumbri. The four were later found dead.

The deceased include 10-year-old Simon Taban, who was an altar boy; Moses Wani, the area chief; and Loki Zibadayo, an elder at the Gumbri.

Archbishop Yugusuk called on the leadership of the SSPDF to promptly investigate and prosecute the killers

In response, the SSPDF spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai says the matter has been brought to the attention of the military headquarters.

He says the army will launch an investigation to ascertain the matter, but said “It is highly unlikely that our forces were responsible for those killing.”

“However, the leadership noted with great concern the accusation labeled against our forces and promised that an investigation will be carried out so that we clear our name,” Maj.-Gen. Ruai added.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence 1

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Published Sunday, May 30, 2021

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them 2

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers 3

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published 21 hours ago

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status 4

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published Thursday, May 27, 2021

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence 5

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence

Published Saturday, May 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF soldiers ‘highly unlikely’ behind killing of Lainya worshippers

Published 1 min ago

Public warned of land fraudsters along Yei road

Published 39 mins ago

S Sudan remains food insecure despite increased local production

Published 55 mins ago

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published 21 hours ago

50 huts were reportedly torched in recent Warrap clashes

Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.