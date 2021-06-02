2nd June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Red Cross suspends operations in Torit after attack on its staff

Red Cross suspends operations in Torit after attack on its staff

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

The South Sudan Red Cross has temporarily suspended humanitarian activities in Torit after the attack on its staff in Eastern Equatoria state.

On May 31, a group of armed youth reportedly stormed the branch office in Torit and injured 8 staff members and volunteers.

This resulted in the closure of the office. Those injured were rushed to Torit hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The secretary-general of the Red Cross called on the authorities and community leaders to ensure the safety and security of the staff and volunteers operating in the area.

“We have temporarily decided to suspend our activities in Torit until we are assured that the situation is back to normal and it is safe for us to continue working again,” John Lobor told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The South Sudan Red Cross has been providing nutrition, access to healthcare, water, and sanitation among others to communities living in Eastern Equatoria state since 2004.

The motive for the attack is not known.

However, there has been an increase in the number of attacks on humanitarian workers across the country in 2021 over alleged employment discrimination.

Aid workers have been subjected to beatings, intimidation and others have been killed in Eastern Equatoria, Unity, Upper Nile states, and Pibor Ruweng Administrative Areas.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them 1

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 10 hours ago

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence 2

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Published Sunday, May 30, 2021

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers 3

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published 23 hours ago

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status 4

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published Thursday, May 27, 2021

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence 5

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence

Published Saturday, May 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba policeman to spend 14 years in jail for molesting minor

Published 53 mins ago

Red Cross suspends operations in Torit after attack on its staff

Published 1 hour ago

SSPDF soldiers ‘highly unlikely’ behind killing of Lainya worshippers

Published 2 hours ago

Public warned of land fraudsters along Yei road

Published 2 hours ago

S Sudan remains food insecure despite increased local production

Published 3 hours ago

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.