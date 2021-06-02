Red Cross suspends operations in Torit after attack on its staff

The South Sudan Red Cross has temporarily suspended humanitarian activities in Torit after the attack on its staff in Eastern Equatoria state.

On May 31, a group of armed youth reportedly stormed the branch office in Torit and injured 8 staff members and volunteers.

This resulted in the closure of the office. Those injured were rushed to Torit hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The secretary-general of the Red Cross called on the authorities and community leaders to ensure the safety and security of the staff and volunteers operating in the area.

“We have temporarily decided to suspend our activities in Torit until we are assured that the situation is back to normal and it is safe for us to continue working again,” John Lobor told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The South Sudan Red Cross has been providing nutrition, access to healthcare, water, and sanitation among others to communities living in Eastern Equatoria state since 2004.

The motive for the attack is not known.

However, there has been an increase in the number of attacks on humanitarian workers across the country in 2021 over alleged employment discrimination.

Aid workers have been subjected to beatings, intimidation and others have been killed in Eastern Equatoria, Unity, Upper Nile states, and Pibor Ruweng Administrative Areas.

