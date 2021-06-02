Juba policeman to spend 14 years in jail for molesting minor

The Gender-based Violence Court has sentenced another young man to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

The convict, Judo Michael Logoro, is a first lieutenant in the national police service.

According to the court, the 24-year-old committed the crime at Jebel market area in Juba in January 2021.

Judo was living with the little girl in the same compound when he defiled her after her mother went to the market, where she sells tea.

The court finding shows that he sexually assaulted the girl in his car and tried to silence her by offering candies or sweets.

But the little girl reported the matter to the mother after experiencing some pain in her body.

The presiding judge of the GBV Court in Juba found Judo Michael Logoro guilty of all charges and sent him to prison.

“I would, therefore, impose the maximum penalty sentence on the convict – 14 years in imprisonment to be served – considering the time he spent in detention from January 7, 2021,” Judge Francis Amum read out the verdict on Wednesday morning.

The convict must also pay the victim a sum of 700, 000 SSP as reparation.

Judo Michael Logoro was convicted under Section 247 of the Penal Code.

It says whosoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person below the age of 18 years shall not be deemed to be consent.

Several other men have been sent to prison for similar crimes.