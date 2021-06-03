3rd June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Entertainment | News | Sports   |   SSFA elections: Bahr el Ghazal region to back up one candidate

SSFA elections: Bahr el Ghazal region to back up one candidate

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 min ago

Representatives of Bahr el Ghazal local football associations hold a meeting in Wau on Monday, May 31, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

The regional bloc of Bahr el Ghazal local football associations has agreed to unify their position on the upcoming SSFA elections.

The decision was arrived at during the regional bloc meeting in Wau on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all delegates from all local football associations in the region.

The new position will have a huge impact on the coming election which is scheduled to take place between 21 – 22nd July 2021.

They have formed an interim body chaired by Lino Majok, the president of Koujok local football association; deputized by Ater Deng of Rumbek and Alor Kual, the chairman of Abyei FA as the secretary;  Santino Udol of Wau FA for finance; and Juk Wol Juk, the president of Aweil local football association for information.

The body also delegated two of its members – Santino Udol and Ater Deng – to negotiate with any of the other regions.

According to a source, who talked to Eye Radio after the meeting in Wau, they will not announce their position until next month to avoid pressure on the body from the outsiders.

The region, which consists of 6 local football associations from four states plus Abyei, has 13 votes out of 37 total votes of the SSFA General Assembly.

Equatoria and Upper Nile regions have 9 votes each, while the technical committees – which include coaches, referees, and women football – have 6 votes.

Therefore, whoever wins the trust of the regional bloc of Bahr el Ghazal local football associations will need only other six votes to secure the victory.

The regulations stipulate that the winner must garner 50+1 votes, which is 19 votes to win the election.

So far, six candidates have expressed their interests to participate in the election, namely: Lual Malok, Agostino Maduad, Alshaiqy Gordon ,Youhanis Musa, Peter Achuil and the current president, Amin Michael.

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them 1

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 24 hours ago

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence 2

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Published Sunday, May 30, 2021

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers 3

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status 4

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published Thursday, May 27, 2021

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence 5

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence

Published Saturday, May 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSFA elections: Bahr el Ghazal region to back up one candidate

Published 1 min ago

Juba policeman to spend 14 years in jail for molesting minor

Published 15 hours ago

Red Cross suspends operations in Torit after attack on its staff

Published 15 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers ‘highly unlikely’ behind killing of Lainya worshippers

Published 16 hours ago

Public warned of land fraudsters along Yei road

Published 17 hours ago

S Sudan remains food insecure despite increased local production

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.