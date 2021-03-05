Punish individuals hindering peace implementation—EU

The European Union says it is time to punish individuals still hindering the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

According to Josep Borrell, the high representative of the EU delegation to South Sudan, spoilers of peace should not be tolerated.

“We have to make sure that the spoilers, especially the spoilers using violence, and this is happening, must be held accountable,” said Mr. Borrel.

A report published last week by Amnesty International noted that “vast swathes of South Sudan have witnessed a massive escalation in violence perpetrated by organized tribal militias exceeding the violent conflict of December 2013.

It stated that these conflicts are fueled by the failure to implement the 2018 peace agreement.

Mr. Borrel warned that the EU will continue to take restrictive measures against persons obstructing the political process in South Sudan.

He says they include those advancing acts of violence or violations of ceasefire agreements, or human rights abuses.

The EU representative, however, says they will seek the cooperation of the government to punish peace spoilers.

“It is of course not up to us, as partners to hold people accountable,” Mr. Borrel said.

“It is up to the authorities of South Sudan and this is why we have the implementation of justice and the reform injustice. This is why we are very happy to see that the government decided to initiate the implementation of transitional justice provisions, including of course the hybrid court.”

Josep Borrell went on to reaffirm the EU’s support to the people of South Sudan to mitigate the impact of floods, disease outbreaks, food insecurity, and widespread violence.

