Gov’t to punish lockdown violators

The government has issued new restrictions and penalties including fines ranging between 6,000 and 60,000 pounds for offenders of the lockdown measures.

The penalties were announced on Monday alongside the extended additional one-month lockdown by the National Taskforce on coronavirus.

They target those violating the closure of learning institutions, and a ban on sports activities, social events, and places of worship, bars, and night clubs among others.

The penalties will also be imposed on people not observing social distancing, wearing masks, crowding public and private vehicles, boda-bodas and rickshaws.

According to the order, the National Taskforce stipulated that first-time violators shall be fined 6,000 pounds.

Those holding social events such as birthdays, weddings funeral rites community meetings, or attending seminars, rallies, conferences will be fined 7,800 pounds.

Increasing the number of passengers in public vehicles will amount to a penalty of 7,800 pounds.

Other penalties target health facilities not authorized to admit confirmed coronavirus cases and individuals who deliberately refused to be quarantined in designated centers.

These violators will be fined 60, 000 pounds, 32, 000 pounds and 16, 000 pounds respectively.

If you do not observe the social distancing rule, you will be fined 6,000 pounds.

The taskforce says a repeated offender will be arraigned before the court to face further charges and fines.

South Sudan yesterday reported 113 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,527.

So far, it has registered a total of 4,317 recoveries and 100 deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue observing preventive measures such as wearing facemasks, staying away from crowded places, handwashing with soap and water, and sanitize.

You can report any suspected case in your area through the free telephone number: 6-6-6-6.

