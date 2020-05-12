12th May 2020
R-JMEC gets new interim chairman

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 5 hours ago

Maj.-Gen. Charles Tai, new R-JMEC interim chairperson | Credit | AMISOM

The government of Kenya has recalled the interim chairperson of the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation, Amb, Augustino Njoroge.

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission is constituted under Chapter VII of the R-ARCSS and is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and mandate and tasks of the TGoNU, including the adherence of the Parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.

Amb. Njoroge was nominated deputy of the then JMEC in January 2016. He deputized former Botswanan President Festus Mogae.

In September 2018, he was made the interim chairperson of the R-JMEC.

“In that period, Amb Njoroge has ably steered JMEC/R-JMEC, served with dedication and has made an outstanding contribution to the South Sudan peace process,” partly reads a statement from Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, Amb. Njoroge has been replaced with Maj.-Gen. Charles Tai, a diplomat who “brings to the position a wealth of relevant experience and strategic leadership gleaned from similar and related placements.”

Gen. Tai is a professional military officer with a wide and diverse experience in the Kenya Defense Forces, both locally and internationally, according to Kenya’s foreign ministry.

During his service, he has worked in command, training staff, intelligence, and diplomacy.

some of the highlights of his career include serving in the military intelligence corp, rising to staff officer one intelligence, commander of the cadets training school in Lanet, Nakuru, a colonel in charge of operations and training headquarters Kenya Army.

The general also served as the deputy chief of staff, in charge of operations, planning, and intelligence, United Nations Mission to Sierra Leone, where he was also the Kenya Contingent Commander.

He also served as colonel-general staff, Eastern Command, and later deputy commander off Fourth Infantry Brigade.

Maj.-Gen. Tai has also served as Kenya’s Defense Advisor in India accredited to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, for close to four years.

He also served as the first force commander of the Kenya Rapid Deployment Capability responsible for its initial concept development and structuring.

He also served as the general officer commanding Western Command, in January 2018. He was competitively selected and appointed deputy force commander, operations and plans, African Union Mission in Somalia – AMISOM – where he completed his tour of duty and returned to Kenya in March 2019.

“Consequently, the Government of Kenya will be grateful if the [IGAD] Secretariat would facilitate a smooth transition and handover of office to the new interim Chairperson and accord him the necessary support,” the ministry added.

