12th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
South Sudan lifts air transport banR-JMEC gets new interim chairman18 more test positive for Covid-19Kiir replaces army chief40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – Official
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan17420
E.Africa1,613
55143
World3,925,879
1,344,120
274,488

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   South Sudan lifts air transport ban

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

A plane at JIA, Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Credit | Alhadi Hawari\Eye Radio

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has officially announced the reopening of all airports to domestic and international flights despite the sharp increase in Coronavirus cases.

The announcement to open up the airspace on Tuesday, May 12, was made in line with the directives by the presidency to ease coronavirus preventive measures.

In March, the government suspended all flights and closed borders to prevent the spread of the disease.

But last week, President Kiir and his deputies resolved to allow all travels and trade, open bars and other businesses.

Since the lifting of restrictions on 8 May, South Sudan has recorded 54 more cases in less than 4 days.

But the civil aviation says they will comply with the directives as issued by the Presidency.

“The airspace of South Sudan is now open for operations [for] all airlines, domestically, regionally and internationally,” said David Subek, CEO, on Monday.

“So, I am just here to announce to the airline operators to send the message to other airlines or to their head offices that, our airspace is already opened for operations.”

The Secretary-General of South Sudan Airline Operators Union, Gabriel Ngang urged those intending to use the airlines to remain cautious of the virus.

“I want to advise our citizens that before you buy the ticket, you make sure that you read the guidelines and this guidelines we are going to give it to all our booking centers,” Ngang stressed.

However, some members of the public and human rights activists have voiced concern about the easing of restrictions.

On Sunday, An activist has warned that South Sudan risks a full-blown coronavirus outbreak if it continues with what he describes as reckless decisions by the government.

On Sunday, Executive Director of the Foundation for Development and Accountable Governance – Jame Kolol – said the decision was reckless, adding that South Sudan risks a full-blown coronavirus outbreak

Besides, regional countries, including Uganda and Kenya are yet to lift travel bans.

Total Page Visits: 18 - Today Page Visits: 18

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 1

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

Kiir replaces army chief 2

Kiir replaces army chief

Published 14 hours ago

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 3

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published 21 hours ago

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision 5

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published 1 min ago

R-JMEC gets new interim chairman

Published 2 hours ago

18 more test positive for Covid-19

Published 14 hours ago

Kiir replaces army chief

Published 14 hours ago

40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – Official

Published 18 hours ago

Hotel management, ex-staff reach a deadlock

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.