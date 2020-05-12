South Sudan lifts air transport ban

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has officially announced the reopening of all airports to domestic and international flights despite the sharp increase in Coronavirus cases.

The announcement to open up the airspace on Tuesday, May 12, was made in line with the directives by the presidency to ease coronavirus preventive measures.

In March, the government suspended all flights and closed borders to prevent the spread of the disease.

But last week, President Kiir and his deputies resolved to allow all travels and trade, open bars and other businesses.

Since the lifting of restrictions on 8 May, South Sudan has recorded 54 more cases in less than 4 days.

But the civil aviation says they will comply with the directives as issued by the Presidency.

“The airspace of South Sudan is now open for operations [for] all airlines, domestically, regionally and internationally,” said David Subek, CEO, on Monday.

“So, I am just here to announce to the airline operators to send the message to other airlines or to their head offices that, our airspace is already opened for operations.”

The Secretary-General of South Sudan Airline Operators Union, Gabriel Ngang urged those intending to use the airlines to remain cautious of the virus.

“I want to advise our citizens that before you buy the ticket, you make sure that you read the guidelines and this guidelines we are going to give it to all our booking centers,” Ngang stressed.

However, some members of the public and human rights activists have voiced concern about the easing of restrictions.

On Sunday, An activist has warned that South Sudan risks a full-blown coronavirus outbreak if it continues with what he describes as reckless decisions by the government.

On Sunday, Executive Director of the Foundation for Development and Accountable Governance – Jame Kolol – said the decision was reckless, adding that South Sudan risks a full-blown coronavirus outbreak

Besides, regional countries, including Uganda and Kenya are yet to lift travel bans.

