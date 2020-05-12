12th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Official tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue PyramidSouth Sudan lifts air transport banR-JMEC gets new interim chairman18 more test positive for Covid-19Kiir replaces army chief
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan17420
E.Africa1,613
55143
World3,925,879
1,344,120
274,488

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Economy | Featured | Justice | National News | News   |   Official tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue Pyramid

Official tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue Pyramid

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

Symbol of Justice.

The Ministry of Labor has distanced itself from the ongoing wrangles between the Pyramid Continental Hotel management and its employees over contract termination.

Last week, some former staff of the hotel in Juba threatened to sue the management after they were laid off.

According to the nine affected staff, the management sent them home for 14-day unpaid leave in April.

Again this month, they were told to go for another 15 days, an extension they protested. A subsequent attempt to find an amicable settlement bore no fruits.

But the five-star hotel reportedly based its decision on coronavirus that has impacted on the business and increased financial difficulties.

One of the staff whose contract was terminated had called upon the Ministry of Labor to intervene in the matter.

However, speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, the Undersecretary, Mary Hillary, said the decision of the Pyramid Hotel is understandable.

She says the coronavirus has affected the entire economy, urging the staff to comprehend the predicament of the hotel industry.

“If they are blindly insisting that they have signed a contract with the hotel and they want to work – ignoring the fact that the hotel is in a serious problem, financial problem, then it is up to them to go to the court,” Ms Hillary stated.

In early April, the Ministry of Labor in its advisory letter asked the private sector and humanitarian agencies to give non-essential staff paid-leave.

It also stated that employers are advised against termination of staff as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.

Total Page Visits: 6 - Today Page Visits: 6

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published 16 hours ago

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 2

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 3

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published 23 hours ago

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision 5

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Official tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue Pyramid

Published 1 min ago

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published 2 hours ago

R-JMEC gets new interim chairman

Published 4 hours ago

18 more test positive for Covid-19

Published 15 hours ago

Kiir replaces army chief

Published 16 hours ago

40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – Official

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.