Official tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue Pyramid

The Ministry of Labor has distanced itself from the ongoing wrangles between the Pyramid Continental Hotel management and its employees over contract termination.

Last week, some former staff of the hotel in Juba threatened to sue the management after they were laid off.

According to the nine affected staff, the management sent them home for 14-day unpaid leave in April.

Again this month, they were told to go for another 15 days, an extension they protested. A subsequent attempt to find an amicable settlement bore no fruits.

But the five-star hotel reportedly based its decision on coronavirus that has impacted on the business and increased financial difficulties.

One of the staff whose contract was terminated had called upon the Ministry of Labor to intervene in the matter.

However, speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, the Undersecretary, Mary Hillary, said the decision of the Pyramid Hotel is understandable.

She says the coronavirus has affected the entire economy, urging the staff to comprehend the predicament of the hotel industry.

“If they are blindly insisting that they have signed a contract with the hotel and they want to work – ignoring the fact that the hotel is in a serious problem, financial problem, then it is up to them to go to the court,” Ms Hillary stated.

In early April, the Ministry of Labor in its advisory letter asked the private sector and humanitarian agencies to give non-essential staff paid-leave.

It also stated that employers are advised against termination of staff as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.

