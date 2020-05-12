DFID calls for support for frontline health workers

The head of the UK’s Department for International Development in Juba has called for support for frontline health workers in South Sudan.

Today, Tuesday, 12 May, marks the International Nurses Day. It celebrates the contribution nurses make to the society around the world, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Sweden, and the European said they are supporting more than 10,000 health workers in 1,000 facilities across South Sudan.

The four countries and the EU have collaborated with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, through the World Bank, to provide essential medicines for treating common diseases.

It noted that the support has helped with the safe delivery of children and their vaccination against preventable illnesses.

The statement also underscores the grave social and health risks being posed by the coronavirus.

Hellen Lewis, who heads the UK’s DFID programs, says development partners in South Sudan have together provided additional funds in the fight against the pandemic.

She said this assistance is provided through the Health Pooled Fund.

Hellen called for collective support to health professionals across the country.

“It is the nurses out there doing the work and often in really challenging circumstances,” she stated.

Recently, nurses working for government-run health facilities complained of poor working conditions and little pay, which they receive irregularly.

“So, today we want to really thank them and offer our support and try and boost their morale a bit in the difficult conditions that they are facing,” Hellen added.

According to the World Health Organization, Nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers, yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses in low- and middle-income countries.

The international Nurses Day is being celebrated under the theme; ‘Nursing the world to health.”

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Health Pooled Fund called for more funding to prevent mothers and children from dying during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deputy team leader of the Health Pooled Fund says the safety of nurses and midwives is crucial in reducing mortality rates in South Sudan.

Sonja Nieuwenhuis stated that more funds are needed to ensure frontline workers are protected during the pandemic.

“We cannot forget that these children need to be vaccinated, there are other diseases still going on around the country and people still need to have access to those basic services,” said Sonja, “because if you don’t focus on that, the mortality will be much bigger.”

Statistics from the World Health Organization shows that South Sudan has some of the worst health outcome indicators globally.