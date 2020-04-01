R-JMEC urged to break-the-deadlock over states

A member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance has urged the peace monitoring body, R-JMEC, to help resolve the controversy over state allocations.

Yesterday, the presidential press secretary – Ateny Wek Ateny – confirmed that the ongoing disagreement over the allocation of states is delaying the appointment of governors.

According to Article 1.16.1 of the revitalized peace accord, I-TGoNU takes 55%, SPLM/A-IO goes with 27%, SSOA with 10%; while OPP takes 8%.

The percentages are translated into 5.5 for I-TGoNU, 2.7 for SPLM-IO, 1 for SSOA and 0.8 for OPP.

In his article addressed to R-JMEC, Dr. Lam Akol argues that the discussion on State allocations is scientific and does not warrant any discussion.

“The matter is simple arithmetic and should not be subject to argument. However, the arguments being made deserve a response,” Dr. Lam said.

“One claim is that the government’s 5.5 number of States should be made six (6) because the government’s share should be more than each of the opposition parties.”

Dr. Akol added that, in order to resolve the matter, R-JMEC should influence the Incumbent unity government to compromise on the matter.

Early this month, the head of UNMISS expressed concern over the political vacuum with no state governors more than two weeks after the formation of a unity government.

According to David Shearer, the absence of political leadership, especially in Jonglei State has contributed to the outbreak of intercommoned violence.