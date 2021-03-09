Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement

A court in Bor has found the former station manager of Radio Jonglei guilty of embezzlement.

Malek Gutnyin – who managed the radio station for about eight years – was charged of mismanaging 69,000 dollars in 2019.

The grant was part of the 93,000 dollars Internews had offered the local media house to pay its staff and maintain the FM.

But in a court ruling yesterday, Judge Lam Tut found Malek Gunyen guilty of criminal breach of trust under article 341 of the Penal Code.

It stipulates that whoever cheats, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or with a fine or with both.

However, Malek’s defense lawyer counsel Aleer Boot described the ruling against his client as unjust…

“Malek was doing everything in good faith and he had no intention. . So the radio survived because of the proposal he wrote,” he claimed.

The court has sentenced Malek to years in jail and ordered him to return the money and the car that he had made his.

