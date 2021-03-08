Canon Clement Janda dies at 80

A renowned legislator and religious leader, Reverend Canon Clement Janda, has passed on Monday at a hospital in Arua, Uganda.

According to his son, Reverend Janda died from high blood pressure and diabetes.

He is widely known for mediating the peace talks between the government and the former Cobra Faction of David Yau Yau in Pibor area in 2014.

His son, Peter Clement Janda, who is in Juba, said the reverend was rushed to the hospital last night in Arua but passed on this morning. He was 80 years old.

“We are now organizing funeral arrangements here at the family house at Amarat,” Peter told Eye Radio.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Reverend Canon Clement Janda was the former Secretary-General of the defunct New Sudan Council of Churches.

He is credited for brokering and strengthening the union between Dr. John Garang and Salva Kiir during the SPLM leadership meeting in Rumbek in 2004.

In 2017, late Janda fell out with President Salva Kiir when he declined to take part in the national dialogue steering committee saying the process was not genuine.

In 2018, he wrote an open letter urging President Kiir to resign from his position, saying South Sudan is worse off now more than before.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter