Refugees in Uganda ‘collect mangoes to survive’ inside S.Sudan

More than fifty South Sudanese refugees have reportedly been forced to leave Palorinya Refugee settlement in Uganda following the reduction of food ration.

The settlement which was established in Moyo and Obongi Districts in December 2016, hosts more than 180,000 South Sudanese refugees.

In March, the World Food Program said it is reducing the food ration given to refugees living in Palorinya.

According to the UNHCR, the monthly food ratio has been reduced by 30 per cent because many of the donors supporting refugee operations have been affected by the virus.

Some funds meant for refugees have been diverted to fight the disease.

Pajaire John Henry is one of those affected by food reduction in Palorinya.

He told Eye Radio yesterday that he left the camp for Kajo-keji to look for ways to support himself.

“The situation is alarming,” Pajaire stated.

He said the majority of the refugees from the settlement are crossing into South Sudan daily basis to “collect mangoes” for survival.

“The food ratio has been reduced from 12 kilograms to 8 point something kilograms… the refugees received food ration last week…but this week, they have finished their food.”

The West Nile Web reports that as a result, the over 122,000 refugees in Palorinya settlement will have to economically use whatever they have during this period.

In February, President Salva Kiir called for wider support for the revitalized peace agreement to enable South Sudanese to return home and rebuild their lives.

Kiir urges the African Union and the International community to provide the political and financial support needed to help repatriate millions of people displaced across the continent.

“With the outbreak of coronavirus and the high restriction where you cannot move to go for casual labor, it has become very difficult for [refugees] to survive,” said Pajaire Henry.

According to the UN refugee agency, there are more than 2 million South Sudan refugees in the neighboring countries.