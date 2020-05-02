Covid-19 cases rise to 46

South Sudan’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 46 after one case was confirmed on Saturday.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Makur Koriom says the case is a 41-year-old South Sudanese male who reported in critical condition on Friday afternoon.

“He had been treated at a private clinic since 20th April,” said Dr. Makur who is also the spokesperson for the Covid-19 taskforce.

“He came to us at Dr. Jon Garang Infectious Disease Center yesterday in the afternoon in critical condition and he met all the criteria for coronavirus disease. The samples were taken and he was later confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.”

Dr. Makur said the patient is now receiving care at Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre where his condition has stabilized.

He also revealed that some patients who had been receiving treatment from home have been transferred to Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre.