Regional leaders attend Moi's requiem

Regional leaders attend Moi’s requiem

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 7 hours ago

Kaguta, Kagme and Kiir are some of the presidents attending the requiem | Credit | The Star

Current and former heads of state are attending former President Daniel arap Moi’s state funeral at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Salva Kiir, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde are among the leaders who have paid their final respects to the late Moi.

The former President died on 3 February at 95. He was president of Kenya for 24 years before relinquishing power in 2002, after Kenyans voted him out in a landslide victory for former President Mwai Kibaki.

The regional leaders stood at a distance and bowed one by one to the half-opened casket, then shook the hand of their host President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The heads of state also shook the hands of former President Moi’s family members.

The funeral procession was led by military officers who arrived at the stadium as the band plays songs.

As the memorial service begun, members of the clergy also conveyed their condolences to the family of late President Moi.

The prayers are being led by the African Inland Church where Moi worshiped during his life.

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta is leading the country in the service that started at 10:45 this morning.

According to local media reports, the 30,000-seat stadium is reported to be full and mourners who have been locked outside are following proceedings from giant screens erected outside the stadium.

