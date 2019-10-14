Regional leaders converge on Juba

Some regional leaders are in Juba to witness the resumption of peace talks between the new regime in the Sudan and the armed opposition groups.

The Chairman of the ruling Sudanese Sovereign Council- Abbal Fattah Al Burhan, Ugandan President-Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Ethiopian Prime Minister-Dr. Abiy Ahmed, and a representative of the Egyptian government jetted in earlier today.

President Salva Kiir first offered to host talks between the Sudanese government and the armed opposition groups in November last year.

This followed former President Omar al-Bashir’s successful mediation of the South Sudan peace talks in Khartoum last September.

According to the government, Kiir’s mediation efforts is aimed at finding an end to the civil war in Blue Nile and Darfur regions.

The states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan – which both have large ethnic minority populations that fought alongside the South Sudanese during the 21-year civil war.

The presidents of Kenya and Somalia are not in attendance they have busy schedules in their respective countries.