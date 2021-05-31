Renewed arms embargo ‘threatens’ peace deal – official

The renewed arms embargo on South Sudan by the UN Security Council is a threat to the implementation of the peace agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said.

“These punitive measures undermine the sovereignty of the nation and jeopardize progress on the implementation of the revitalized agreement,” Amb. Thomas Kenneth, acting spokesperson at the ministry, told Eye Radio.

Last week, the UN Security Council voted to extend the sanction regime for a year despite resistance from two countries—India and Kenya that absented from the vote.

The measure renews the arms embargo along with an assets freeze and global travel ban imposed on eight South Sudanese nationals for their role in fueling the conflict.

It will remain active until 31 May 2022.

Reacting to the extension of the arms embargo says the move will delay the graduation of the unified forces since the country will not be in a position to buy arms for the peace soldiers.

Amb. Kenneth stated that the action by the UNSC undermines the sovereignty of the country and leaving the country prey in an event of external and internal aggression.

“By extending the arms embargo, graduation of the national unified forces will deeply be affected and will eventually weaken South Sudan to ascertain herself socially, economically, politically and in any unprecedented aggression externally or internally,” he added.

Amb. Kenneth added that if the international community wishes well for the country, it is about time they reconsidered their position.

South Sudan suffered through six years of civil war that claimed some 380,000 lives, according to a report.

It officially ended with the creation of a government of national unity in February 2020.

According to a report, the estimated total number of guns (both licit and illicit) held by civilians in South Sudan is 1,255,000 in 2017 and

3,000,000 in 2013.

Besides, the defense forces of South Sudan are reported to have 351,500 firearms.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



West African bloc suspends Mali over military coup Previous Post