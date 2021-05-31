31st May 2021
West African bloc suspends Mali over military coup

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

Col Goïta told to hold elections next February/Reuters.

Leaders of the West African grouping Ecowas have suspended Mali’s membership from the bloc following last week’s military coup – the second in nine months.

The coup leader and now interim president, Colonel Assimi Goïta, attended the meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey told reporters that the block has called on Mali to nominate a new civilian prime minister immediately, to adhere to an 18 months transition period and to hold presidential election next February.

Ghana said the stability of Mali was critical if West Africa was to hold back terrorist activities from the region.

Colonel Goïta seized power after ordering the arrest of the transitional President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

