5th October 2019
Renovation of parliament building stalls

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 16 hours ago

Parliament Building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

National MPs will continue to hold their sittings at the Freedom Hall as renovation of the parliament building stalls over insufficient funds, a lawmaker has told Eye Radio.

In May, heavy rains pounded Juba, partly destroying the roof of the old building.

Subsequently, leakage on the roof continued to interrupt the activities of the August house, forcing the MPs to move to Freedom hall, a huge white tent meant for public events, situated near Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

They had hoped that the constructions work would be finalized within a month.

However, Honorable Yoane says the contractor seems to have not been paid, according to the Chairperson of the Information Committee at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Honorable Paul Yoane.

“…because of the situation we are in, which is self-explanatory, definitely we will be conducting the sittings as it has been in the previous months – at the Freedom Hall here in Juba,” said the MP, who represents an area in Yei River State.

Unconfirmed report suggests that the contractor pulled out from the deal after senior management of the parliament refused to pay.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Skyline Company declined to speak about the matter.

