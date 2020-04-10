Respect COVID-19 preventive measures, Kiir advises citizens

President Salva Kiir has called on the public to strictly follow and respect the directives of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Last month, President Kiir –also the chairperson of the taskforce, imposed a night curfew across the country for 30 days as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The taskforce banned all gatherings such as sports and religious events and cultural activities.

It also halted international flights and closed borders, with some exemptions to emergency landings.

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 further directed that working hours should be limited to half-day for an unspecified period of time as part of social distancing, starting from 7:30 AM and ending at 1:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

It said some non-essential staff should stay at home on paid leave while encouraged institutions to let their employees work from home.

The directives of the taskforce also stipulated that hospital staff, Police and other security agencies shall follow their normal work routine.

But all unified forces at training sites were ordered to remain in their respective camps. Unless instructed otherwise, they must strictly observe infection provision procedures, including social distancing.

Managements of designated market areas and places were also directed to observe personal hygiene and practice social distancing.

The task force also warned the business community against increasing prices and hoarding essential goods and commodities.

Despite the social distancing order, the high-level taskforce said it noted with concern that citizens, understandably continue to turn up in large numbers at funeral places.

During his address to the nation on Thursday, President Salva Kiir appealed to the public to adhere to the pieces of advice from the taskforce.

“I know that the preventive measures the task force has put in place will interfere with your daily livelihood, it will restrict large gatherings at funeral places, churches, and social events, and above all deprive you of the freedom to celebrate and enjoy the Easter festivity,” Kiir said.

“I sincerely sympathize with you in all of that. But I urge you to respect and strictly follow the directives and advice of the taskforce. These measures are intended to protect rather than harm you.”

Kiir warned that disregarding the importance of social distancing will expose the country to a high risk of transmitting and spreading the disease.

“Each and every one of us has a duty to protect himself, herself, their families and all their compatriots. I appeal to you to seriously cooperate with us in our struggle to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our country,” Kiir said.

According to the World Health Organization, you can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Health officials also advise you to avoid close contact with unwell people.