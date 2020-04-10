Don’t buy these sanitizers

The Food and Drug Control Authority of South Sudan has warned business owners against selling substandard goods to the public.

This comes after the authority realized that a list of 13 brands of hand sanitizers deemed not fit for the public were circulating in the market.

“We launched an inspection and we found that the products that are being sold in the markets are substandard,” said Dr. Mawien Atem, secretary-general.

The counterfeit hand sanitizers include Safe Hands, Microcode, and Arrows:

List of fake hand sanitizers you must not buy, according to #SouthSudan Drug and Food Control Authority pic.twitter.com/FEYxY8QZ1D — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) April 10, 2020

The list was provided by the Uganda National Drug Authority after the various products failed quality-control tests there.

The secretary-general of the Authority, Dr. Mawien Atem, noted that there are several other substandard or expired goods being sold in the markets.

He appealed to the public to report such goods to the authority.

“We will send inspectors to states to carry out inspections there,” Dr. Atem added.

“We also want to inform the public that whenever you see something is not right, please come to our nearest office or NRA office.”

Hand sanitizer is a liquid or gel generally used to decrease infectious agents on the hands. The WHO advises that everyone uses it to prevent spread of coronavirus. It also highly encourages hand washing with water and soap.

A normal hand sanitizer contains up to 70 percent alcohol and kills 99.9% germs. However, counterfeit sanitizers produced by unregistered companies contain less alcohol though labels read otherwise.

It’s not clear how the fake goods entered the country yet there is a body that handles such issues.

Established in 2012, the National Bureau of Standards is the mandatory body that is responsible for enforcement of standards in protection of public health, safety and environment.

However, observers say the government institution has done little so far, with some of its senior officials now living abroad.