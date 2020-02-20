Riek gets his job back

President Salva Kiir says Dr. Riek Machar will resume his position as the First Vice President on Friday.

This is in line with the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

“This comes after the President declared return to ten states. Now we have agreed to form the government on the dateline of 22nd of February, which is just two days from today,” Dr Machar told the media in a joint press conference in Juba on Thursday.

“Congratulations to you…! Other remaining issues, we will be discussing them and we are confident to resolve them.”

The opposition leader had lost his position to his then deputy Taban Deng Gai after the renewed conflict in July 2016.

Dr. Machar was subsequently exiled to South Africa, where the IGAD placed him under house arrest.

However, with the signing of the revitalized peace agreement nearly 2 years ago, he was relocated to Khartoum, Sudan, where he had been staying.

Security arrangements are yet to be fully implemented by the parties especially unification and deployment of security forces.

“I’ve taken it upon myself, to be my responsibility. If we have not agreed on any other issues, we will still continue discussing them until we reach a solution,” said President Kiir.

Kiir said he will also appoint the other four vice presidents as per the deal.

The four vice presidents will be from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), Former Detainees, Other Political Parties and eminent persons.

“There are two things that we have to do now; appointment of the vice presidents starting with Dr. Riek Machar as the FVP. I will appoint them tomorrow morning. I will then dissolve the incumbent government and on 22nd, we will form the new government.”

The formation of the coalition government and subsequent full implementation of the peace accord is expected to end the suffering of people

Triggered by power wrangles between the two leaders, the 5-year conflict has reportedly claimed nearly 400,000 lives, uprooted millions and destabilized the economy.