Gov’t recalls diplomats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has recalled 43 ambassadors and diplomats from foreign missions.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, the Director General of Administration and Finance, recalled back all deputy ambassadors, diplomats and Administrative attaches to the Headquarters in Juba.

Those ambassadors have over stayed at their duty stations, according to the ministry.

Amb. Dr. Riek Pouk Riek, directed the ambassadors to report to the headquarters by March 31st 2020.

He said all deputy ambassadors, diplomats and administrative attaches are asked to handover their duties and other responsibilities to the head of missions or Charge d Affairs by 18th of next month.

The letter instructed the head of missions to provide one way air tickets to those affected.

Among those recalled are Ambassador Gordon Buay Moses from Washington DC, Ceclia Adut Manyok from the UN, Maker Ayuel Deng, from London, and Morris Batail Simon, from Oslo, Norway.