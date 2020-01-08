Rights defenders call for release of detained lecturer in Wau

Human rights defenders have called for the release of a university lecturer and two other people detained last year in Wau State.

Last month, Rose Abui told Eye Radio that her husband Abraham Urayo was detained by national security agents in Wau town over allegations of mobilizing opposition forces against returning home.

The teaching assistant at the University of Bhar el-Ghazal was reportedly picked from his house on December 5 last year. He has since remained in detention without charges.

The state authorities had denied detaining her but on Wednesday, the chairperson of Wau Civil Society Network said the lecturer is being detained together with Batistio Ulang-a humanitarian worker and a trader only identified as Samuel.

Joseph Luka said the three are being held without charges at a national security detention centre in Wau.

“We are confirming the incident that these three suspects have been arrested on December 3 last year and until now they have not been released,” Joseph said on Wednesday.

“After the investigations we learned that they are in the security center. All what we are saying is we are requesting the state government to release these people, should there be any investigation it should be on a legal basis because there is no any charges.”

Meanwhile the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization says the Human Rights Commission should intervene after the detained man’s wife told Eye Radio on Tuesday that she is being threatened for speaking on the incarceration.

Edmund Yakani argued that threatening people for speaking to the media is against the right to freedom of speech.

“It is the responsibility of the Human Right Commission to ensure that the bill of rights is observed and nobody is under threat,” the human rights defender added. “We are telling those who are threatening the woman never to take the law into their hand because it will have consequences.”

Article 24 of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan stipulates that every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication and access to the press without prejudice to public order, safety or morals as prescribed by law.

It also obligates all levels of government to guarantee the freedom of the press.