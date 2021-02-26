26th February 2021
Road ambush claims two lives in Lakes

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Lakes State | Credit | Wikipedia

Two people have been killed and one injured in a road ambush on Thursday along the Amok-piny – Paloch road in Lakes State.

The police have identified those killed as 29-year-old Mangor Chol Marial and 32-year-old Mawan Machar Reech.

The victims were reportedly traveling from Amokpiny to Paloch in Rumbek East County.

The assailants have not been identified.

Police spokesperson in Rumbek, Mabor Makuach narrated the incident to Eye Radio on Friday.

Lakes State has experienced seemingly endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Despite several disarmament exercises, youth commonly known as “Gelweng” are still in possession of small firearms.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

