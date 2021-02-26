26th February 2021
45 suspected land grabbers to be charged

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

Some of the suspects rounded up by authorities/Courtesy photo

Forty-five suspected land grabbers arrested in the last two days for illegally demarcating land in the areas of Mangalla County in Central Equatoria State will be arraigned in court.

The former director of the defunct Billinyang Payam, Isbon Pitia Francis, says 19 suspects were arrested on Wednesday including top military officers and the other 26 were apprehended on Thursday.

He says the suspects are currently being held at Malakia and Gumbo police stations.

They were apprehended during a joint operation under a directive by Central Equatoria State Governor, Emmanuel Adhil.

“On 24th security personnel caught nineteen land grabbers, among them are soldiers and civilians and reported them at Malakia police station,” Mr. Pitia said.

“On 25th, we caught 26 people, nineteen civilians, and eight soldiers. They are at Gumbo police station. This is all happening after the governor issued a decree stopping land demarcation,” he added.

The Executive Chief of Mangalla Payam, Alsendro Jada Federico said they have filed a case against the individuals.

“So now the police is taking statements from us and statements from them and then we shall go to court,” said Jada.

“As we are now filing a case, there are others in the bush still demarcating,” he revealed.

Last year, governor Adhil issued an order banning the issuing and demarcation of land in the State indefinitely.

