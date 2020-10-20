20th October 2020
Rock City court case: lawyers to deliver final statements Friday

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri in the dock on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is charged with the killing of three siblings at Rock City in Juba on August 1, 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

Lawyers in the court hearing of the killing of the three Rock city siblings will deliver their final statements this Friday.

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, 24, is accused of the gruesome killing of the three children.

On Monday, three defense witnesses who are close family members to the accused testified in court.

They are the first witness Holly Emmanuel Lokiri, Babu’s sister; second witness Chaplain Narsuk Ezekiel, Babu’s uncle; and the third witness Emmanuel Lokiri, 60, father to the accused.

They took oath and testified in the court.

Emmanuel Lokiri and Holy Emmanuel Lokiri all denied the accused was at the crime scene on the fateful day.

The third witness, his father, said his son was not at the crime scene.

Following the testimonies, the defense lawyer, Simon Okeny Satrio, says they will wait for the final submissions next week.

“After that the judge will look at the evidence, and then make the verdict – either condemnation or acquittal,” Okeny told the media.

The presiding judge, Duoth Kulang then adjourned the session to October 23 for final submissions.

