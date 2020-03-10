You are here: Home | Featured | Health | National News | News | Rome talks suspended over coronavirus
The Rome peace talks have been moved to Brussels, Belgium, due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the Italian capital.
The peace talks had been scheduled to resume there on Monday, 9 March 2020.
But according to the government chief negotiator, Dr. Barnaba Marial, the session had to be suspended due to upsurge of the Coronavirus there.
“By the end of the week we will know the day the talks should resume,” Dr. Marial told Eye Radio on Monday.
The peace initiative is aimed at striking a deal with the non-signatories to the September 2018 peace accord.
These are factions led by former army generals Thomas Cirilo and Paul Malong and Pagan Amum, the ex-secretary general of the ruling SPLM.
In January, the groups collectively known as the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance or SSOMA, signed a declaration with the government to observe the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and further negotiations as part of seeking a political solution to the South Sudan conflict.
Italy has been put under a dramatic total lockdown, as the coronavirus spreads in the country.
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 21 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.