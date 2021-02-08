9th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   S. Sudan among 10 countries that witness 30% rise in coronavirus infections last week – WHO

S. Sudan among 10 countries that witness 30% rise in coronavirus infections last week – WHO

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 22 hours ago

Youth play dominoes and cards somewhere in Juba | Credit | Unknown

The World Health Organization says South Sudan and nine other countries have seen a 30 per cent rise in coronavirus infections among citizens last week.

“We have noted that there are ten countries in Africa which have shown thirty percent increase in cases and South Sudan is one of them,” said Dr. Guracha Guyo, WHO emergency coordinator in South Sudan.

Its coronavirus cumulative cases have risen to 4,609 after the Ministry of Health announced 94 new cases yesterday.

The UN health agency says South Sudan is grappling with a second wave of the novel coronavirus, with a rising rate of infections.

It is currently in its second phase of a partial lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The government has banned all social gatherings, businesses, and functions at public and private institutions.

In a statement issued last week, the National Task Force said it had noted negligence in observing the coronavirus preventive measures.

However, Dr. Guyo, advises the public to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

“We urge our public to adhere to physical social distancing, frequent hand hygiene and wearing of masks and this will go a long way in ensuring that the pandemic is controlled,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Medical experts have often noticed that citizens and some senior government officials are not complying with the measures to combat the pandemic.

This, Dr. Guracha, said is slowing down the fight against the virus.

Globally, cases crossed 106 million as of Sunday, with over 2 million deaths as the World Health Organization made a pitch for a vaccine to be made accessible to all people

You can report any suspected case of the coronavirus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report 1

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report

Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills 2

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Published Friday, February 5, 2021

Machar to visit his soldiers, finally 3

Machar to visit his soldiers, finally

Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases 4

S.Sudan reintroduces lockdown amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Published Thursday, February 4, 2021

WES governor signs billion-dollar deal for teak harvesting 5

WES governor signs billion-dollar deal for teak harvesting

Published Thursday, February 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

Published 2 hours ago

Coronavirus: community transmissions on the rise

Published 9 hours ago

Dinka Malual-Misseriya conference adopts tough measures on conflicts, compensations

Published 20 hours ago

Nearly 1,000 PLE candidates to miss exams

Published 21 hours ago

South Sudan to receive its first doses of AstraZeneca –Covid-19 –vaccines

Published 22 hours ago

S. Sudan among 10 countries that witness 30% rise in coronavirus infections last week – WHO

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.