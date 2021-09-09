S. Sudan confirms 20 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday has confirmed twenty more new cases of the coronavirus amidst the ongoing vaccination campaigns in South Sudan.

The latest cases were detected from 561 samples tested across the country.

The data was collected from both private and public labs.

Five of the cases were confirmed at Lui Hospital in Mundri, three in Juba, two from Parmir in Upper Nile region, and one each from Saint Theresa Nzara, Maridi, and Bor Hospitals.

While those confirmed from the private laboratory; four were from Crawford, three from Med-blue, and one from PIC Diagnostic Center.

Before these cases, the ministry had confirmed nine cases on Sunday, eight on Monday and 17 on Tuesday respectively.

This means that the total cases registered up to yesterday starting from Sunday is 54.

No new death has been recorded in this week’s cases.

The total number of deaths related to coronavirus remains at 120.

The cumulative number of cases is 11, 571.

Out of which, 11,195 people have so far recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health has continuously advised the public to implement the coronavirus preventive health guidelines.

These include regular wearing of facemasks, social distancing, and hand washing or sanitize.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter