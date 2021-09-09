9th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | News   |   S. Sudan confirms 20 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday

S. Sudan confirms 20 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday

Author: Memo Lasuba | Published: 9 seconds ago

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday has confirmed twenty more new cases of the coronavirus amidst the ongoing vaccination campaigns in South Sudan.

The latest cases were detected from 561 samples tested across the country.

The data was collected from both private and public labs.

Five of the cases were confirmed at Lui Hospital in Mundri, three in Juba, two from Parmir in Upper Nile region, and one each from Saint Theresa Nzara, Maridi, and Bor Hospitals.

While those confirmed from the private laboratory; four were from Crawford, three from Med-blue, and one from PIC Diagnostic Center.

Before these cases, the ministry had confirmed nine cases on Sunday, eight on Monday and 17 on Tuesday respectively.

This means that the total cases registered up to yesterday starting from Sunday is 54.

No new death has been recorded in this week’s cases.

The total number of deaths related to coronavirus remains at 120.

The cumulative number of cases is 11, 571.

Out of which, 11,195 people have so far recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health has continuously advised the public to implement the coronavirus preventive health guidelines.

These include regular wearing of facemasks, social distancing, and hand washing or sanitize.

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers 3

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter 5

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published 23 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan confirms 20 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday

Published 9 seconds ago

Traders warned against hiking price of goods

Published 1 hour ago

Govt rejects call to compensate foreign drivers killed in road ambushes

Published 2 hours ago

Two S. Sudanese confirmed dead after building collapse in Khartoum

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir tells SPLM members they have ‘no choice’ but to go for elections

Published 2 hours ago

Nunu wants global MPs to enact laws that promote women empowerment

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.