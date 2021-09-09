9th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Traders warned against hiking price of goods

Traders warned against hiking price of goods

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 52 seconds ago

A section of Konyo-konyo market

The Director of South Sudan Customs Service has warned traders against hiking prices now that there is no scarcity of commodities.

General Akol Ayii says he has noticed that retailers have increased the price after commercial goods truck drivers went on strike two weeks ago.

He described the move by traders as an exploitation of the economy.

Commercial goods from Kenya and Uganda started entering South Sudan yesterday following a security agreement between the truck drivers and the government.

Trucks carrying food items and fuel have so far reached Juba and the nearby towns.

General Akol also ordered the closure of any checkpoint between Nimule and Wau.

He said trucks coming to Juba, including those proceeding to Wau will not be checked or taxed along the way – even at Nesitu.

General Akol Ayii said there is no reason for commodity prices to increase.

“There should be no trader or retailer that should attempt to increase prices of fuel or floor, for instance, a 50 KGs of floor used to be 12000 SSP and that is what should be maintained,” Gen Akol said  in a statement to Eye Radio.

“Anybody businessperson who tries to increase the price, we will take action against them.”

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Under the Tree

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers 3

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table 5

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table

Published Friday, September 3, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Traders warned against hiking price of goods

Published 52 seconds ago

Govt rejects call to compensate foreign drivers killed in road ambushes

Published 13 mins ago

Two S. Sudanese confirmed dead after building collapse in Khartoum

Published 41 mins ago

Kiir tells SPLM members they have ‘no choice’ but to go for elections

Published 46 mins ago

Nunu wants global MPs to enact laws that promote women empowerment

Published 1 hour ago

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.