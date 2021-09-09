Traders warned against hiking price of goods

The Director of South Sudan Customs Service has warned traders against hiking prices now that there is no scarcity of commodities.



General Akol Ayii says he has noticed that retailers have increased the price after commercial goods truck drivers went on strike two weeks ago.

He described the move by traders as an exploitation of the economy.

Commercial goods from Kenya and Uganda started entering South Sudan yesterday following a security agreement between the truck drivers and the government.

Trucks carrying food items and fuel have so far reached Juba and the nearby towns.

General Akol also ordered the closure of any checkpoint between Nimule and Wau.

He said trucks coming to Juba, including those proceeding to Wau will not be checked or taxed along the way – even at Nesitu.

General Akol Ayii said there is no reason for commodity prices to increase.

“There should be no trader or retailer that should attempt to increase prices of fuel or floor, for instance, a 50 KGs of floor used to be 12000 SSP and that is what should be maintained,” Gen Akol said in a statement to Eye Radio.

“Anybody businessperson who tries to increase the price, we will take action against them.”

