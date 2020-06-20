You are here: Home | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News | S.Sudan confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
South Sudan’s Ministry of Health said it confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus disease on Friday.
The results were got from 90 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory in the previous 24 hours.
Of the 34 positive cases, 25 are male adults and 9 are female adults.
The Ministry of Health said two more patients have also died of the disease in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,864 with 122 recovered cases and 34 deaths.
The coronavirus incident manager, Dr. Richard Laku says the health ministry is following up 1,279 contacts of the confirmed case.
He advises the general public to observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures declared by the president and the national taskforce.
“Report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call toll-free number 6-6-6-6,” he said.
Published 33 mins ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published Friday, June 19, 2020
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.