S.Sudan confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

 

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health said it confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus disease on Friday.

 

The results were got from 90 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

Of the 34 positive cases, 25 are male adults and 9 are female adults.

The Ministry of Health said two more patients have also died of the disease in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,864 with 122 recovered cases and 34 deaths.

The coronavirus incident manager, Dr. Richard Laku says the health ministry is following up 1,279 contacts of the confirmed case.

He advises the general public to observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures declared by the president and the national taskforce.

“Report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call toll-free number 6-6-6-6,” he said.

