19th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
USAID donates $4.5m to fight COVID-19 in S.Sudan6 passengers mysteriously killed in Kapoeta ambushSSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrearsICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violence

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   USAID donates $4.5m to fight COVID-19 in S.Sudan

USAID donates $4.5m to fight COVID-19 in S.Sudan

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

These new funds will be used to provide soap, hygiene kits, household water treatment solutions, and water buckets for local communities including the displaced. Photo: IOM

The United States Agency for International Development has allocated an additional 4.5 USD million to help manage the spread of coronavirus in South Sudan.

The funds contributed by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance will be provided through the International Organization for Migration.

The donation comes as new cases of COVID-19 continues to surge in South Sudan.

As of  Thursday, the country registered 17 more cases related to the coronavirus bringing the cumulative number to 1,830 cases with 32 deaths and 117 recoveries.

South Sudan’s health care system has been devastated by years of conflict and millions of South Sudanese continue to live without proper access to vital health services.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Friday, the Head of the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team in South Sudan says the funds will help thousands of people in South Sudan at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“This funding will allow frontline workers to continue combating COVID-19 in the places at greatest risk of infection. As a key player in the COVID-19 response, we support IOM’s continued efforts to protect vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic across South Sudan,” Tina Yu said.

For his part, the Chief of Mission for IOM says the country’s fragile health system would not be able to cope with a continuous upsurge of coronavirus cases.

Jean-Philippe Chauzy stated that the support is a clear demonstration that only through collective efforts can global the pandemic be fought.

“Today the American people have demonstrated that they stand together with the people of South Sudan in the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

IOM says the funds will also be used for improving access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services to communities most at risk of being infected by COVID-19.

South Sudan has recently been ranked as the world’s most dangerous place to live in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Page Visits: 24 - Today Page Visits: 24

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF 1

Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF

Published Monday, June 15, 2020

Pibor attack leaves five dead 2

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 3

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 4

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’ 5

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’

Published Sunday, June 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

USAID donates $4.5m to fight COVID-19 in S.Sudan

Published 1 min ago

6 passengers mysteriously killed in Kapoeta ambush

Published 20 mins ago

SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’

Published 2 hours ago

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published 4 hours ago

ICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violence

Published 5 hours ago

COVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.