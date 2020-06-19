USAID donates $4.5m to fight COVID-19 in S.Sudan

The United States Agency for International Development has allocated an additional 4.5 USD million to help manage the spread of coronavirus in South Sudan.

The funds contributed by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance will be provided through the International Organization for Migration.

The donation comes as new cases of COVID-19 continues to surge in South Sudan.

As of Thursday, the country registered 17 more cases related to the coronavirus bringing the cumulative number to 1,830 cases with 32 deaths and 117 recoveries.

South Sudan’s health care system has been devastated by years of conflict and millions of South Sudanese continue to live without proper access to vital health services.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Friday, the Head of the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team in South Sudan says the funds will help thousands of people in South Sudan at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“This funding will allow frontline workers to continue combating COVID-19 in the places at greatest risk of infection. As a key player in the COVID-19 response, we support IOM’s continued efforts to protect vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic across South Sudan,” Tina Yu said.

For his part, the Chief of Mission for IOM says the country’s fragile health system would not be able to cope with a continuous upsurge of coronavirus cases.

Jean-Philippe Chauzy stated that the support is a clear demonstration that only through collective efforts can global the pandemic be fought.

“Today the American people have demonstrated that they stand together with the people of South Sudan in the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

IOM says the funds will also be used for improving access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services to communities most at risk of being infected by COVID-19.

South Sudan has recently been ranked as the world’s most dangerous place to live in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

