19th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
6 passengers mysteriously killed in Kapoeta ambushSSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrearsICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violenceCOVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   6 passengers mysteriously killed in Kapoeta ambush

6 passengers mysteriously killed in Kapoeta ambush

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

 

Authorities in the defunct Kapoeta state are investigating circumstances under which 6 passengers were killed and their bodies burned to ashes in an ambush.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the Lupala area between Ngauru County and Kapoeta town.

Three people including the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in survived the incident.

According to Abdala Eriga—the defunct state the Secretary-General, the deaths include three foreigners.

Eriga says the state authorities will investigate the incident in order to prosecute the perpetrators.

“A vehicle coming from Ngauro going to Kapoeta was attacked and that resulted in the death of six and one wounded,” he told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We have one policeman who boarded the vehicle together with two foreigners – Darfuri and an Eritrean. This is a very barbaric incident, we may agree someone can die in a crossfire, but not to the extent of burning the body.”

The group behind the ambush remains unknown.

Total Page Visits: 24 - Today Page Visits: 24

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF 1

Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF

Published Monday, June 15, 2020

Pibor attack leaves five dead 2

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 3

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 4

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’ 5

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’

Published Sunday, June 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

6 passengers mysteriously killed in Kapoeta ambush

Published 1 min ago

SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’

Published 2 hours ago

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published 3 hours ago

ICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violence

Published 5 hours ago

COVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

Published 5 hours ago

Nearly 4,000 girls in Kenya impregnated in 5 months

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.