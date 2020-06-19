19th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrearsICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violenceCOVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helplineCovid-19: 1,830 cases, 32 deaths, 117 recoveries

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’

SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

UPDF hands over the recovered guns to South Sudanese authorities. Photo/ supplied.

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces has refuted reports that its soldiers were killed inside Uganda last month.

Early this month, Eye Radio reported that 4 members of South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces were killed by the Ugandan army following an exchange of gunfire at a village in Yumbe District in Uganda.

According to Ugandan authorities, three soldiers were shot dead on the spot at Fitina Mbaya in Goboro parish, Yumbe district while a fourth one died later in South Sudan.

Ugandan media reported on Wednesday that the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF have handed over guns belonging to the South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces- soldiers who were shot dead on May 30th in Yumbe District.

It said the UPDF handed over to South Sudanese authorities 5 guns with 170 rounds of ammunition recovered when the soldiers were killed.

However, the SSPDF spokesperson says its soldiers and one police officer were killed inside South Sudan in a contested area called Buya, part of Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria state.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang says the soldiers were patrolling the border areas to prevent illegal crossings into the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The soldiers were on foot-patrol they were trying to keep an eye on illegal movement of villagers across the border and they were basically enforcing the rules on control of COVID-19, so they were shot at in our territory, but Uganda reported it like they were shot in their territory, which was not true,” Lul told Eye Radio on Friday.

“It is a disputed area the Ugandans encroached on it. And you know very well that the Ugandans have been encroaching in our territory starting from this side of Magwi up to that side [of KajoKeji,” he added.

Total Page Visits: 18 - Today Page Visits: 18

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF 1

Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF

Published Monday, June 15, 2020

Pibor attack leaves five dead 2

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 3

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 4

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’ 5

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’

Published Sunday, June 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’

Published 1 min ago

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published 1 hour ago

ICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violence

Published 3 hours ago

COVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

Published 3 hours ago

Nearly 4,000 girls in Kenya impregnated in 5 months

Published 4 hours ago

Covid-19: 1,830 cases, 32 deaths, 117 recoveries

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.