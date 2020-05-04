4th May 2020
S.Sudan confirms 'first' COVID-19 recovered cases

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

A health professional shows reporters the coronavirus testing tool kits in Juba on Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020 | Credit | Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

Two coronavirus patients in South Sudan have recovered from the disease, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A South Sudanese and a foreign national becomes the first two people to beat the virus since the initial case was detected in the country in April.

The first registered case was a 29-year-old female UN staff who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.

The second patient was a 53-year-old woman who travelled to Juba from Nairobi, Kenya, in March. 

According to the Ministry of Health, the two who have been discharged were the third and fourth coronavirus cases reported in April.

They were admitted in Juba and Torit COVID-19 facilities.

“Today we have discharged two patients, patient number 3 and patient number 4. They have recovered from COVID 19,” Dr. Angok Gordon Kuol, the Incident Manager for coronavirus confirmed to Eye Radio this afternoon.

The two were quarantined at Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center in Juba and at the UN facility in Torit.

According to the World Health Organization, the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately 2 weeks and is 3-6 weeks for patients with severe or critical disease.

Currently, South Sudan has 49 confirmed cases of the virus.

The High-Level Taskforce confirmed three additional coronavirus cases in Juba on Sunday.

4th May 2020

