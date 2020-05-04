4th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Three new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Three new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 3 mins ago

South Sudan’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 52 after three test results returned positive on Monday.

Out of 126 test results released by the Public Health Laboratory, two of the confirmed cases are South Sudanese and one truck driver intercepted at Nimule border while on his way to Juba.

One of the two local cases is a 37-year-old man who presented symptoms on April 27.

The other patient is a contact of case number 35.

“The second case is a contact of case 35, he is a very close associate of this case 35, they live together,” said Dr. Makur Koriom the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health.

The new cases were confirmed hours after the Ministry of Health discharged its first two recovered patients.

South has so far recorded no deaths.

Popular Stories
28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba 1

28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God” 2

Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God”

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Pibor officials dispel planned attack claims 3

Pibor officials dispel planned attack claims

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

“Our brothers” in uniform raped 19 women in Yei River recently 4

“Our brothers” in uniform raped 19 women in Yei River recently

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul 5

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Three new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Published 3 mins ago

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published 8 hours ago

UN investigating alleged raping of women in Yei River

Published 9 hours ago

Raiders kill 10 people, including a student, teenagers in Twic

Published 9 hours ago

Public institutions, NGOs told to grant reporters access to information

Published 9 hours ago

S Sudan coronavirus cases stand at 49

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.