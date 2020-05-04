Three new Covid-19 cases confirmed

South Sudan’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 52 after three test results returned positive on Monday.

Out of 126 test results released by the Public Health Laboratory, two of the confirmed cases are South Sudanese and one truck driver intercepted at Nimule border while on his way to Juba.

One of the two local cases is a 37-year-old man who presented symptoms on April 27.

The other patient is a contact of case number 35.

“The second case is a contact of case 35, he is a very close associate of this case 35, they live together,” said Dr. Makur Koriom the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health.

The new cases were confirmed hours after the Ministry of Health discharged its first two recovered patients.

South has so far recorded no deaths.