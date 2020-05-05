Survivor tells citizens to respect anti-covid-19 directives

A coronavirus survivor is urging everyone to pay attention and comply with orders, directives and health guidelines meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Baraka Juma was discharged from Dr. John Garang infectious diseases center in Juba on Monday.

He is the fourth person to catch the virus, on the 10th of April after coming into contact with the first patient.

“I’m one of the persons that tested positive [for Covid-19]. Stop saying the disease is not here in Juba or in South Sudan,” Juma told reporters.

Coronavirus is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered virus.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within proximity of someone who has coronavirus, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth, according to the World Health Organization.

You can protect yourself by cleaning your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Despite these guidelines that have been reinforced by President Salva Kiir, including social distancing, night curfew, closure of bars and restaurants, some people continued to show “covidiocy”.

These include senior government officials and politicians and a religious leader, notably the IGP and some Upper Nile leaders.

Leaders from Upper Nile State are now holding a function at Mauna Classic Hotel in Juba in clear violation of the anti-coronavirus preventive measures, including social distancing and public gathering. They include Dak Duop Bishok, Simon Kun, Gathoth Gatkuoth and Elijah Liech. pic.twitter.com/ZAipDbTn3X — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) April 16, 2020

“Focus on the measures put in place by the ministry of health for instance washing hands regularly, no handshakes and observing social distancing,” he continued.

“These are facts that we have to always believe and keep practicing,” Juma added.

He was the driver of the first patient – a 29-year-old female UN staff – who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.