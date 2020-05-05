5th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   Survivor tells citizens to respect anti-covid-19 directives

Survivor tells citizens to respect anti-covid-19 directives

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Dr. John Garang Infectious Diseases Center in Juba | Credit | WHO

A coronavirus survivor is urging everyone to pay attention and comply with orders, directives and health guidelines meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Baraka Juma was discharged from Dr. John Garang infectious diseases center in Juba on Monday.

He is the fourth person to catch the virus, on the 10th of April after coming into contact with the first patient.

“I’m one of the persons that tested positive [for Covid-19]. Stop saying the disease is not here in Juba or in South Sudan,” Juma told reporters.

Coronavirus is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered virus.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within proximity of someone who has coronavirus, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth, according to the World Health Organization.

You can protect yourself by cleaning your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Despite these guidelines that have been reinforced by President Salva Kiir, including social distancing, night curfew, closure of bars and restaurants, some people continued to show “covidiocy”.

These include senior government officials and politicians and a religious leader, notably the IGP and some Upper Nile leaders.

“Focus on the measures put in place by the ministry of health for instance washing hands regularly, no handshakes and observing social distancing,” he continued.

“These are facts that we have to always believe and keep practicing,” Juma added.

He was the driver of the first patient – a 29-year-old female UN staff – who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba 1

28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Pibor officials dispel planned attack claims 2

Pibor officials dispel planned attack claims

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul 3

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect 4

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand 5

Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Survivor tells citizens to respect anti-covid-19 directives

Published 1 min ago

Three new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Published 8 hours ago

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published 15 hours ago

UN investigating alleged raping of women in Yei River

Published 17 hours ago

Raiders kill 10 people, including a student, teenagers in Twic

Published 17 hours ago

Public institutions, NGOs told to grant reporters access to information

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.